Foreign Passenger Attacks Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver

A disagreement over taxi fare payment turned violent when a foreign passenger assaulted a Tuk Tuk driver in Phuket. The altercation, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, occurred after a dispute over the amount of money that had been paid en route from Patong to Karon.

The incident, which took place on Friday, April 26th, began when the two parties agreed on a fare of 400 Baht. However, upon reaching the destination, the unidentified foreign passenger, who claimed to have mistakenly handed over a 1,000 Baht note instead of the 100 Baht notes intended for the fare, demanded change. The driver contested the claim, suggesting they resolve the matter at a local police station.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

