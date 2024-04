Voice TV has announced it is shutting down after 15 years in operation, ending an era for a broadcaster described as the main media voice of the politically powerful Shinawatra family.

Criminal Court Closes All Online Platforms of Voice TV

In a statement released last Friday (April 26), the media outlet said it would halt operations of all its broadcast and online platforms “within May”, with no exact date given.

By Thai PBS World

