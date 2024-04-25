Firefighters in action

Extremely hot weather suspected cause of landfill fire in Prachin Buri

A fire, believed to have been caused by the extremely hot weather, broke out at a landfill in Si Maha Phot district of Prachin Buri yesterday afternoon, sending thick black smoke into the sky and emitting foul smell.

Four fire trucks rushed to the landfill, covering over 2.7 hectares in Nong Prong sub-district, to prevent the fire from spreading. Two backhoes were also used to pull garbage away from the scene of the fire.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

