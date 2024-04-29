Extreme Heat Causes Tourists to Dwindle at Jomtien Beach

Jomtien Beach in Pattaya is seeing significantly less tourists as Thailand’s summer heat intensifies.
Thailand sweats under intense heat wave; coral bleaching detected
While the beach still attracts a fair number of sunbathers, swimmers, and those seeking an escape from the city’s sweltering temperatures, the crowds are significantly smaller compared to earlier in the year, The Pattaya News reporters observed while visiting Jomtien Beach at 2 PM on April 28th.
By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News
