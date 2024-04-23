Don Mueang International Airport recognized as one of the top ten budget airline terminals globally

Don Mueang International Airport has been recognized as one of the top ten budget airline terminals globally, securing the 10th position in the latest rankings by a UK-based consulting firm specializing in airline and airport reviews. The firm’s World Airport Survey evaluates various aspects, including design, transportation, facilities, and service quality, specifically for terminals catering to low-cost carriers.

AOT plans major expansions of Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports

Terminal 3 at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France claimed the top spot in these rankings, with Terminal 3 at Narita International Airport and Terminal 2 at Nagoya’s Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan taking second and third places, respectively. Don Mueang, which primarily serves domestic flights and is Bangkok’s secondary airport, is noted for its recent enhancements in passenger services and technology.

Kirati Kitmanawat, director of Airports of Thailand (AOT), which oversees Don Mueang and five other major airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, noted that new systems such as Common Use Self-Service and Self-Bag Drop at the facility have streamlined the check-in process, cutting wait times and simplifying travel for passengers.

AOT Unveils Expansion Plans for Don Mueang Airport

The announcement was part of a broader release by Skytrax at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Frankfurt, Germany, where the 100 World’s Best Airports of 2024 were unveiled. Qatar’s Hamad International Airport topped the list, with Singapore’s Changi Airport and Seoul Incheon Airport following. Suvarnabhumi Airport rose ten places from last year to rank 58th globally.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!