Deputy Police Chief ‘Big Joke’ Suspended from Duties

BANGKOK, April 19 (TNA) – The acting national police chief has signed an order to suspend Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn and four subordinates from police duties following criminal proceedings.

Thai deputy national police chief involved in money laundering: probe team

All five officers are suspected of being involved in money laundering linked to a gambling network. Pol. Gen. Surachate had earlier his legal team reschedule his meeting with the police investigators on the case at the Tao Poon police station for April 27.

