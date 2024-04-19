Daniel Sancho trial: lawyers of the Arrieta family ask Sancho for a compensation of 760,000 euros

The first two lawyers who represented Daniel Sancho in Thailand and three interpreters who assisted him in his statements testify this Friday in the trial against the Spanish chef for the alleged murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta. These five statements end the last session of the second week of the oral trial at the Provincial Court of Koh Samui.

Thailand tries Spaniard Daniel Sancho for the murder of Edwin Arrieta

The Arrieta family’s Thai lawyers have explained that they have increased the amount of the requested compensation in view of the possibility that it will be contested by the defense and reduced by the judge. Sancho’s public defender, Apirchat Srinual, indicated that the defense still has to study the request and decide whether to contest it.

Edwin Arrieta’s parents, Ana Marcela Arteaga and Leovaldo José Arrieta, 76 years old and who will not testify since the judge denied their request to do so by videoconference, received about 35,000 baht per month for their expenses from their son, and “since his death they have been left in a situation of poverty”, according to the co-defendant.

The Spanish lawyer of the Arrieta family clarified to a Spanish newspaper that these 760,000 euros (about 29,000,000 baht) “are the maximum limit that includes the damage that the compensation could amount to, according to the quantification made by the Thai lawyers”, but stressed that “the Arrieta family does not wish to ask for that amount, but continues to maintain its initial request” of 410,000 euros (about 16,000,000 baht). However, the lawyer stresses that Daniel Sancho is insolvent, that he has no intention of compensating and that what the Arrieta family wants is that “justice” is done.

Spanish chef Daniel Sancho pleads not guilty to murder of Edwin Arrieta

Daniel Sancho was arrested on August 5 on the island of Koh Phangan, where the alleged crime was committed, after confessing to the police with the help of an interpreter from Thai to English and in the presence of the public defender, Chutiya Promrak. Subsequently, Anan Chuayprabat was the lawyer who accompanied the Spaniard when he testified before the judge in Koh Samui on August 7 before he was sent to prison on the island to await trial. This private lawyer also assisted him when the police took his statement in prison on August 16.

