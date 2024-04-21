Chinese woman, rescued from cliff fall five years ago returns to thank her saviors

A Chinese woman, who was rescued by park officials in Ubon Ratchathani after a fall from a cliff about five years ago, returned to the park on Saturday to thank the people who saved her life.

According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Wang Nan visited the Phataem National Park office in Khong Chiam district to thank the park’s chief, Pramuan Rattanawan, and his officials for their help in saving her life.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

