Chinese suspects steal diamond bracelet valued at 1 million baht at Siam Paragon and flee to China

At 7:00 PM, on April 17th, 2024, Pathumwan investigative police officers and relevant agencies investigated a case of two Chinese individuals allegedly stealing a diamond bracelet “Yellow Gold” from the Van Cleef & Arpels store worth 1,040,000 baht from Siam Paragon, Pathumwan, Bangkok.

According to the police report, two Chinese nationals went shopping at the Van Cleef & Arpels store and asked for a diamond bracelet “Yellow Gold” worth 1,040,000 baht at Siam Paragon. However, the two suspects took an opportunity, when shop employees looked away, to steal the bracelet.

