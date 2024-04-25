Chiang Mai Massage Owner Arrested for Allegedly Providing Underaged Prostitution

On April 23rd, 2024, Mueang Chiang Mai police and relevant agencies launched an inspection at a massage shop in Mueang Chiang Mai after finding out that the shop allegedly had minors under the age of 18 providing sexual services to customers.

Police Raid Bangkok Massage Center , 43 Arrested for Prostitution, Chinese Investors Suspected

According to the police report, the massage shop owner, publicly identified as Ms. Natthanaree Puangmala, 21, secretly provided sexual services to customers who used massage services at a total cost of 3,000 baht. However, the shop had many minors who were reportedly under the age of 18.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!