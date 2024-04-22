Chemical warehouse explosions in Rayong prompt evacuations

TN

RAYONG: Residents were evacuated from the vicinity of chemical warehouses in tambon Bang But of Ban Khai district where a fire broke out and explosions were heard on Monday.

Three Workers Killed in Chemical Explosion at Longan Orchard in Chiang Mai

The fire and explosions reportedly started at an industrial waste warehouse belonging to Win Process Co at 9am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply