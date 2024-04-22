Chemical warehouse explosions in Rayong prompt evacuations

RAYONG: Residents were evacuated from the vicinity of chemical warehouses in tambon Bang But of Ban Khai district where a fire broke out and explosions were heard on Monday.

The fire and explosions reportedly started at an industrial waste warehouse belonging to Win Process Co at 9am.

