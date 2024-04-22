Busy street in Patong, Phuket

Canadian National Arrested for Cocaine Possession and Illegally Working in Phuket

TN

A 41-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Patong, Phuket, for possessing ecstasy and cocaine and working without a work permit on April 19th, 2024.

Two Nigerian Men Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Selling Cocaine

The arrest was announced to the public by Patong police led by Pol. Col. Chalermchai Hirsawat, Superintendent of the Patong Police Station, on April 21st.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply