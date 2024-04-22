Canadian National Arrested for Cocaine Possession and Illegally Working in Phuket

A 41-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Patong, Phuket, for possessing ecstasy and cocaine and working without a work permit on April 19th, 2024.

Two Nigerian Men Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Selling Cocaine

The arrest was announced to the public by Patong police led by Pol. Col. Chalermchai Hirsawat, Superintendent of the Patong Police Station, on April 21st.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!