Cambodian Woman Arrested with 5.3 Million Amphetamine Pills in Pathum Thani

At 9:15 PM, on April 24th, 2024, Thai police and relevant agencies captured a Cambodian woman with 5.3 million amphetamine pills at a house in Nong Suea, Pathum Thani.

2 Cambodian Drug Dealers Arrested in Sattahip during Sting Operation

According to the police report, the Cambodian suspect, publicly identified as Mrs. Saraitus On, a 30-year-old Cambodian, was allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network “First Klong Luang” as well as her Thai husband, publicly identified only as Mr. Virayuth or First.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!