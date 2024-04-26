Future Park, and Saraburi Road signs on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Highway 31), Pathum Thani

Cambodian Woman Arrested with 5.3 Million Amphetamine Pills in Pathum Thani

TN

At 9:15 PM, on April 24th, 2024, Thai police and relevant agencies captured a Cambodian woman with 5.3 million amphetamine pills at a house in Nong Suea, Pathum Thani.

2 Cambodian Drug Dealers Arrested in Sattahip during Sting Operation

According to the police report, the Cambodian suspect, publicly identified as Mrs. Saraitus On, a 30-year-old Cambodian, was allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network “First Klong Luang” as well as her Thai husband, publicly identified only as Mr. Virayuth or First.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply