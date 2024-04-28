Toyota ambulance in Thailand

British-Thai Driver Arrested in Pattaya for Alleged Drug-Fueled Car Crash

A British-Thai man was arrested in Pattaya early Sunday morning, April 28th, for allegedly driving under the influence of an illegal drug and alcohol and then crashing his car.

Injured pregnant woman and boyfriend from car accident questioned over hidden drugs in bra

At 3:06 AM, Pattaya police were notified of an accident involving a car colliding with several parked motorcycles on South Pattaya Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

By Aim Tanakorn
