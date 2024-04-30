British Publisher Killed in Chonburi Car Accident

Colin Hastings, the owner and publisher of the Big Chilli magazine, was tragically killed after his car crashed into a house wall near Pattaya on Monday, April 29th, 2024.

Man killed in traffic accident on Motorway 7 near Pattaya

The fatal car accident was reported to the Sattahip Police Station at 2:30 PM. It prompted an immediate response from the Sawang Rojjana Dham Foundation and medical workers from Yan Nasang Wararam Hospital.

The responders rushed to the scene on Soi Captain Muek in the Bang Saray sub-district of Chonburi province to find Colin’s damaged black Toyota Vios sedan that had crashed into a house wall. Colin, a British man, was discovered unconscious and severely injured inside the vehicle with significant front-end damage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!