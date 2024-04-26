Bangkok Implements New Footpath Standards

BANGKOK, April 26 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a comprehensive initiative to enhance pedestrian infrastructure across the city, introducing new durable footpath standards aimed at prioritizing pedestrian safety and accessibility.

Fine Raised for Motorbike Riders on Footpaths

With a focus on placing pedestrians at the center, the BMA’s plan includes the expansion of the footpath network by initially adding 16 routes, ensuring that sidewalks are robust, universally designed, and aligned with the distinctive identity of each neighborhood.

TNA

