Burnt out cars in Thailand's restive South

Arsonists attack biomass power plants in Pattani

Two biomass power plants in the southernmost province of Pattani were set on fire early this morning.

Bomb attack kills ranger in Yala and suspected insurgents torch 20 cell phone towers in Pattani

The arson attacks occurred simultaneously in Mae Larn and Sabayoi districts.

In Mae Larn, three armed individuals, dressed in black, invaded the biomass plant in Moo 7 shortly after midnight.

By Thai PBS World

