Arrest Warrants Issued for Japanese Suspects in Nonthaburi Murder Case

BANGKOK, April 25 (TNA) – The court has issued arrest warrants for two Japanese suspects in a murder case involving a compatriot.

The arrest warrants came after the police apprehended a Thai man, who admitted he was the driver, hired by the Japanese men to take them to a warehouse in the Phutthamonthon area.

The Thai driver said the three Japanese men were arguing in the car. When they reached the destination, the passenger in the back seat told him to leave the vehicle before a gunshot was heard.

TNA

