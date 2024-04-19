Samaesarn in Sattahip District, Chon Buri

Alleged Gunman Who Killed One and Injured Three During Sattahip Songkran Surrenders

A Thai man who allegedly shot and killed one person and injured three others, including a 13-year-old girl, during a Songkran celebration in Sattahip, Chonburi, surrendered himself to police last evening, April 17th, 2024.

Yesterday, the Pattaya Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Jakree Chimkhiri, also known as “Jak”, 38, on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of firearms and ammunition without a license, carrying a firearm in public without a license, and discharging a firearm in public.

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

