65 children fall sick from Songkran foam party in Suphan Buri

SUPHAN BURI: At least 65 children were diagnosed with rotavirus after joining a foam party celebrating the Songkran festival in Muang district.

The children were taken to Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital and other private hospitals for treatment of diarrhoea, upset stomach, high fever, vomiting and rashes. Some were discharged while others remain under care.

