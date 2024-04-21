65 children fall sick from Songkran foam party in Suphan Buri

SUPHAN BURI: At least 65 children were diagnosed with rotavirus after joining a foam party celebrating the Songkran festival in Muang district.

Police Conduct Raid on Plant of Illegal Silicone Implants in Suphan Buri

The children were taken to Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital and other private hospitals for treatment of diarrhoea, upset stomach, high fever, vomiting and rashes. Some were discharged while others remain under care.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarach Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!