13 people apprehended in Bangkok for illegal employment

On April 26th, 2024, Thai immigration officers publicly revealed an operation to eradicate immigrant workers who allegedly competed for Thai locals’ professions without permission in Ratchathewi, Bangkok.

Chonburi Immigration Busts Illegal Foreign Workers in Pattaya

According to the immigration officers, immigration police, Phaya Thai police, and relevant officers of more than 20 individuals who reportedly inspected markets in the Pratunam area, Ratchathewi, Bangkok.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!