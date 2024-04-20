Mae Sot District in Tak

1,200 people escape Myawaddy into Mae Sot today as fierce fighting flares

TN

Fierce fighting flared up today in Myawaddy township, close to Thailand’s Mae Sot district in Tak province, between anti-junta Karen rebels and Myanmar forces, forcing about 1,200 Myanmar civilians to cross the shallow Moei river, marking the border, and to seek temporary refuge on Thai soil.

Thai Air Force Commander Reveals F16 Aircraft on 24-Hour Standby Amid Myanmar Civil War Concerns

Two holding centres in Tha Sai Luad sub-district have been set up to house the displaced people.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

