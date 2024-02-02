Pattaya Shooting Suspect Arrested

TN
Pattaya Tourist Police checkpoint.
Estimated read time 1 min read

A major development has emerged in the Pattaya shooting case that left one man dead. The suspect, Mr. Prawet Chanthong, 36, has surrendered to authorities after a day-long manhunt.

Explosive Devices Found Hidden in Traffic Cones on Pattaya Beach Road

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Jindakuansanong, Commander of the Chonburi Provincial Police, along with his team, confirmed Mr. Prawet’s surrender at a press conference this afternoon, February 1st. The suspect emerged from a cassava plantation to surrender himself in Baan Krak, Nong Pla Lai, around 6:00 AM, following a 24-hour search by police.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply