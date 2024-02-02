Pattaya Shooting Suspect Arrested

A major development has emerged in the Pattaya shooting case that left one man dead. The suspect, Mr. Prawet Chanthong, 36, has surrendered to authorities after a day-long manhunt.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Jindakuansanong, Commander of the Chonburi Provincial Police, along with his team, confirmed Mr. Prawet’s surrender at a press conference this afternoon, February 1st. The suspect emerged from a cassava plantation to surrender himself in Baan Krak, Nong Pla Lai, around 6:00 AM, following a 24-hour search by police.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

