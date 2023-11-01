Teen Drowns During Traditional Long Boat Racing Event in Phetchabun
At 4:00 PM, on October 30th, 2023, the Phetchabun local media reported that an oarsman drowned to death during the traditional long boat racing event at Thung Thong Chai Temple, Lom Kao, Phetchabun.
Three illegal resorts to be razed on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun
Mr. Chamrat Phudklong, the Mayor of Lom Kao Subdistrict, publicly stated that an oarsman Mr. Worakit Kankiao, 18, attempted to swim across the river with excitement after winning 4th place in the event.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!