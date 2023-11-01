}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Teen Drowns During Traditional Long Boat Racing Event in Phetchabun

TN November 1, 2023 0
Poi Waterfall in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, Phetchabun Province

Poi Waterfall in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, Phetchabun Province. Photo: Martin Püschel.

At 4:00 PM, on October 30th, 2023, the Phetchabun local media reported that an oarsman drowned to death during the traditional long boat racing event at Thung Thong Chai Temple, Lom Kao, Phetchabun.

Three illegal resorts to be razed on Phu Thap Boek in Phetchabun

Mr. Chamrat Phudklong, the Mayor of Lom Kao Subdistrict, publicly stated that an oarsman Mr. Worakit Kankiao, 18, attempted to swim across the river with excitement after winning 4th place in the event.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Leave a Reply

