Teen Drowns During Traditional Long Boat Racing Event in Phetchabun

At 4:00 PM, on October 30th, 2023, the Phetchabun local media reported that an oarsman drowned to death during the traditional long boat racing event at Thung Thong Chai Temple, Lom Kao, Phetchabun.

Mr. Chamrat Phudklong, the Mayor of Lom Kao Subdistrict, publicly stated that an oarsman Mr. Worakit Kankiao, 18, attempted to swim across the river with excitement after winning 4th place in the event.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

