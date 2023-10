CHIANG MAI – Their Majesties the King and Queen attended the opening of Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena Chiang Mai in this northern province on Friday evening, with the Queen actively participating in the sport.

Thailand vying to host international ice hockey championship in 2013

Their Majesties arrived at the military airport at Wing 41 in Muang district on a royal plane at 6.29pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

