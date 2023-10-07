Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Inspections on Pattaya Beach

At 10:30 PM, on October 6th, 2023, officers from the Pattaya Police Station, Pattaya tourist police and relevant officers with more than 50 officers in total performed a field inspection on Pattaya Beach, searching for illegal objects and maintaining order.

Pattaya Police Conduct Late-Night Surveillance to Deter Street Racing

The officers were assigned into groups to maintain order and search for illegal objects such as guns and illicit substances in the Pattaya Beach area and on the street nearby. The primary target group was teenagers because it is currently a school vacation period. Many youngsters had gathered at Pattaya Beach drinking alcohol and socializing.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

