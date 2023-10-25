Pattaya Authorities Crack Down on Alleged Transgender Prostitutes on Pattaya Beach

TN October 25, 2023 0
Aerial view of Pattaya beach road

Aerial view of Pattaya. Photo: Rawpixel.

On October 23rd, 2023, the Pattaya tourist police and relevant officials were dispatched to inspect the entertainment district and Pattaya beach area, especially transgender individuals who have alleged behavior that causes nuisance, theft, quarrels, engage in prostitution, or cause physical harm to foreign tourists.

Pattaya Transgender Confronts Foreigner Over Alleged Verbal Assault

The main purpose of the inspection was to raise the level of security and build confidence among tourists with a good tourism image according to the government policy.

