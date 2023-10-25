Pattaya Authorities Crack Down on Alleged Transgender Prostitutes on Pattaya Beach
On October 23rd, 2023, the Pattaya tourist police and relevant officials were dispatched to inspect the entertainment district and Pattaya beach area, especially transgender individuals who have alleged behavior that causes nuisance, theft, quarrels, engage in prostitution, or cause physical harm to foreign tourists.
The main purpose of the inspection was to raise the level of security and build confidence among tourists with a good tourism image according to the government policy.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News