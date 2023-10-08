October 8, 2023

King Rama IX Memorial Day Events Announced

TN October 8, 2023 0
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta. Photo: Abrget47j.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is set to host “Navamindra Maharaj Day” or “King Rama IX the Great Memorial Day” in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on the 7th anniversary of his passing, October 13th, 2023.

Statue of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great unveiled at King Rama IX Memorial Park

The Prime Minister’s Office, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), and the Marine Department, shared plans for the day. In Bangkok, ceremonies at the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground will begin at 07:30 AM with a prayer session and an alms-giving ceremony for 189 monks.

At the King Rama IX Memorial Park, wreaths and offerings can be presented by government agencies, state enterprises, and the private sector from 06:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the general public can offer wreaths or fresh flowers from 06:00 AM to midnight. Pre-event registration at the park will be open on October 12th, from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

Tags: , , ,

