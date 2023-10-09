First group of 15 Thais to arrive in Bangkok from Israel on Thursday
The first group of 15 Thais will leave Israel on a commercial fight for Thailand this Wednesday and are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok the following day, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee told the Thai media today (Monday) at the Rapid Response Center.
12 Thais killed in Israel, 11 abducted, evacuations planned
The returnees will be met at Suvarnabhumi airport and given medical check-ups upon arrival by officials from the Health, Labour, Social Development and Human Security ministries.
By Thai PBS World