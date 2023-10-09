First group of 15 Thais to arrive in Bangkok from Israel on Thursday

TN October 9, 2023 0
Skyline of Jerusalem with a barbed wire

Skyline of Jerusalem and a barbed wire. Photo: rquevenco (Pixabay).

The first group of 15 Thais will leave Israel on a commercial fight for Thailand this Wednesday and are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok the following day, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee told the Thai media today (Monday) at the Rapid Response Center.

12 Thais killed in Israel, 11 abducted, evacuations planned

The returnees will be met at Suvarnabhumi airport and given medical check-ups upon arrival by officials from the Health, Labour, Social Development and Human Security ministries.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

View of the Singapore Skyline at night

Thai PM Visits Hong Kong, Brunei, Malaysia, and Singapore

TN October 9, 2023 0
A wounded Israeli Child is taken to hospital after Rocket Attack

12 Thais killed in Israel, 11 abducted, evacuations planned

TN October 9, 2023 0
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

MOU Signed to Enhance Healthcare with AI Screening

TN October 9, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Homes destroyed by an Israeli attack on Gaza.

Israel retaliates to massive Hamas attack with heavy bombing in Gaza

TN October 9, 2023 0
Skyline of Jerusalem with a barbed wire

First group of 15 Thais to arrive in Bangkok from Israel on Thursday

TN October 9, 2023 0
View of the Singapore Skyline at night

Thai PM Visits Hong Kong, Brunei, Malaysia, and Singapore

TN October 9, 2023 0
A wounded Israeli Child is taken to hospital after Rocket Attack

12 Thais killed in Israel, 11 abducted, evacuations planned

TN October 9, 2023 0
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

MOU Signed to Enhance Healthcare with AI Screening

TN October 9, 2023 0