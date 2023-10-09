First group of 15 Thais to arrive in Bangkok from Israel on Thursday

The first group of 15 Thais will leave Israel on a commercial fight for Thailand this Wednesday and are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok the following day, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee told the Thai media today (Monday) at the Rapid Response Center.

12 Thais killed in Israel, 11 abducted, evacuations planned

The returnees will be met at Suvarnabhumi airport and given medical check-ups upon arrival by officials from the Health, Labour, Social Development and Human Security ministries.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts