Elderly British Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya Condo

This morning, October 20th, an 89-year-old British man was discovered deceased on the ground floor of a condo building in Soi Pratumnak 4, Pattaya, after falling from the fifth floor.

The name of the condo has been withheld by The Pattaya News pending Pattaya police’s ongoing investigation. The incident was reported to police at 6:06 AM, prompting them and a rescue team to rush to the incident scene located in the Nongprue area of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

