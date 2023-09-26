Young Thai Girl Killed, Foreign Man Missing, After Being Struck by Speedboat While Swimming at Koh Larn

TN September 26, 2023
Koh Larn Island

Afternoon at Koh Larn Island. Photo: Terry lives in tokyo.

A young Thai woman was killed and an unidentified foreign man was missing after apparently being struck by a speedboat while swimming off of Koh Larn last night, September 25th, 2023 at sunset.

Israeli tourist seriously injured in speedboat, jet ski collision off Khai Nok

The tragic incident took place around 4:00 P.M. off of Tian Beach on Koh Larn. Witnesses stated a young Thai woman and a foreign man went swimming together when a speedboat seemingly delivering tourists nearby allegedly went into the swimming area and struck at least the woman. The boat reportedly paused briefly after striking the couple and then sped away.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

