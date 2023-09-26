Young Thai Girl Killed, Foreign Man Missing, After Being Struck by Speedboat While Swimming at Koh Larn

A young Thai woman was killed and an unidentified foreign man was missing after apparently being struck by a speedboat while swimming off of Koh Larn last night, September 25th, 2023 at sunset.

The tragic incident took place around 4:00 P.M. off of Tian Beach on Koh Larn. Witnesses stated a young Thai woman and a foreign man went swimming together when a speedboat seemingly delivering tourists nearby allegedly went into the swimming area and struck at least the woman. The boat reportedly paused briefly after striking the couple and then sped away.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

