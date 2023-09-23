Wild gaur injures three forest rangers in Buriram

Gaur at Valparai

Wild Gaur in a meadow. Photo: Prithvi1989.

Three forest rangers were injured by a gaur in Buri Ram province on Friday evening.

Forest ranger killed in gaur attack in Khao Yai

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, head of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the incident took place at about 7pm. The rangers were patrolling in Dong Yai wildlife sanctuary, in Non Din Daeng district, when the gaur attacked them.

