Wild gaur injures three forest rangers in Buriram
Three forest rangers were injured by a gaur in Buri Ram province on Friday evening.
Forest ranger killed in gaur attack in Khao Yai
Atthaphon Charoenchansa, head of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said the incident took place at about 7pm. The rangers were patrolling in Dong Yai wildlife sanctuary, in Non Din Daeng district, when the gaur attacked them.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!