Wanted Former Pattaya Mayor Reportedly Flees Thailand to Evade Arrest in Waterfront Condo Case

TN September 6, 2023 0
A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach.

A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach. Photo: Andreas Marquardt / Pexels.

Reports emerged today, September 6th, that Mr. Itthiphol Khunpluem, the former mayor of Pattaya and former Thai Minister of Culture, has reportedly absconded Thailand for Cambodia by air, after he was wanted for alleged malfeasance involving his issuance of an improper construction permit to the Waterfront condo project.

Anti-Corruption Organization Finds Possible Guilt Against Former Pattaya Mayor in Waterfront Suites & Residences Condo Scandal

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chomchawin Punatananon, the Deputy Commander of the Chonburi Provincial Police, told Thai media today that he has received information, which indicated that Mr. Itthiphol has left Thailand on the morning of August 30th, 2023, after attending a meeting, and has not returned since.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The entrance of Queen Sirikit Centre Station in Bangkok.

Thailand To Host Asia International Hemp Expo 2023

TN September 6, 2023 0
Passports immigration

Thai Tourism Department Supports Visa-Free Initiative

TN September 5, 2023 0
Smoke haze in Lampang, Thailand

Sugarcane burn-off affects 44m people 6 months a year

TN September 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A Boat near the City sign and the Waterfront Suites & Residences in Pattaya Beach.

Wanted Former Pattaya Mayor Reportedly Flees Thailand to Evade Arrest in Waterfront Condo Case

TN September 6, 2023 0
Apartments in Rawai beach, Phuket.

American Man Arrested For Allegedly Damaging a Rental Villa in Phuket

TN September 6, 2023 0
The entrance of Queen Sirikit Centre Station in Bangkok.

Thailand To Host Asia International Hemp Expo 2023

TN September 6, 2023 0
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals Hall (on far left)

Elderly Australian Man Found Dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

TN September 6, 2023 0
Sign in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

BMA’s Civil Works Technician Arrested in Bangkok for Alleged Extortion

TN September 6, 2023 0