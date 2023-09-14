Wanted Chinese Suspect Arrested in Phuket for Billions of Baht in Alleged Fraud in China
A wanted Chinese suspect who allegedly created fake documents to borrow money resulting in 5.6 billon Baht in damages was arrested in Phuket.
Thai Tourism Minister Asks the Public not to Stereotype Chinese Tourists
Phuket Immigration told The Phuket Express that earlier this month they were notified by the Chinese Embassy about a wanted suspect identified only as Mr. Gao, 55, a Chinese national, who is accused of producing fake documents to borrow money which has allegedly resulted in financial damages of about 5.67 billion Baht. He had escaped to Thailand.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express