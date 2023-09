Thailand will grant a five-month visa exemption to Chinese and Kazakhstani tourists, starting on September 25, in an effort to boost arrivals over the yearend, said PM Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday.

Thai Immigration Prepares for Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists

The arrivals of Chinese tourists during the first seven months of this year have fallen short of target.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

