UNESCO Adds Thailand’s Si Thep Historical Park to World Heritage List

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (TNA) – UNESCO has announced Si Thep historical park in Phetchabun province has been registered as a new world heritage site.

Two Thai Heritage Entries Unofficially Listed at World Heritage Centre

The 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia announced the list of new sites including the ancient town of Si Thep and its associated Dvaravati monuments to be inscribed as world heritage.

