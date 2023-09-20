Two Officers Injured in Narathiwat Ambush
NARATHIWAT, Sept 20 (TNA) – Police along with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts have investigated a covert attack on a teacher protection unit in Narathiwat’s Muang district.
After providing safety for teachers, who were travelling to school in the morning, officials rode four motorcycles, returning to their base. However, as they approached their outpost, unknown assailants hiding in the roadside forest remotely detonated an explosive device.
TNA
