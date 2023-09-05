Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Injured by Gunshot After Argument in Phuket

TN September 5, 2023 0
Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket. Photo: Luhan Li. CC BY 3.0.

A Tuk Tuk taxi driver has sustained injuries by gunshot after an argument with another Tuk Tuk taxi driver in Patong.

Phuket Tuk-Tuk Drivers Revolt: ‘Reverse the Patong One-Way!’

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident after midnight on Sunday (September 3rd) on the Ratch Uthit 200 Pi Road. They arrived at the scene to find three bullet cartridges on the ground nearby. Two bullet holes were also found on the Tuk Tuk taxi.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Nai Yang Beach in Thalang, Phuket.

Body of Kazakh tourist found on Phuket beach

TN September 3, 2023 0
Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket

Kazakh teen feared drowned in Phuket

TN September 2, 2023 0
GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok

Grab Taxi Cars are Now Allowed at Phuket Airport

TN September 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Artificial intelligence robot

Chulalongkorn University Is All Set for Change and Introduces Generative AI

Chulalongkorn University September 5, 2023 0
Passports immigration

Thai Tourism Department Supports Visa-Free Initiative

TN September 5, 2023 0
Smoke haze in Lampang, Thailand

Sugarcane burn-off affects 44m people 6 months a year

TN September 5, 2023 0
Goverment House Building in Bangkok.

New Cabinet shines light on the dark side of Thai politics

TN September 5, 2023 0
Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Severe Drought Strikes Khon Kaen Province

TN September 5, 2023 0