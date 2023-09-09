Tom Kha Gai rated the best chicken soup in the world

Cooking website TasteAtlas has revealed its ranking of the best cooking recipes 2023. The Thai Tom Kha Gai soup, based on chicken and coconut milk, has been rated the best in the world.

Tom kha Gai (or Tom kha kai) soup is one of the most famous dishes in Thai cuisine. Its name literally means galangal and chicken soup, which are its main ingredients. It is prepared using coconut milk and a set of aromatics that give the dish a very pleasant mixture of sweet, sour and spicy flavors.

The cuisine of Thailand

Among the aforementioned aromatics, very common ingredients are used in Thai gastronomy, but which are, in general, somewhat unknown in the West. In particular we refer to galangal, similar in appearance to ginger but with a more citrus flavor, citronella and lemongrass.

The coconut milk gives it a touch of creaminess with a very special flavor that together with the rest of aromatic herbs fills it with aromas and citric nuances due to the lime that combine to perfection, surprising those who try it.

Tom Kha Gai recipe information

– Preparation time: 10 minutes

– Cooking time: 20 minutes

– Total time: 35 minutes

– Servings: 4

– Category: main dish

– Type of cuisine: Thai

– Calories per serving (kcal): 369

Tom Kha Gai soup ingredients for 4 persons

– 1 1 cm piece of galangal

– 2< citronella, lemongrass or lemongrass stalks

– 2 or 3 cloves of garlic

– 1 to 3 Thai chili peppers (red and green)

– 4 to 5 kafir lime leaves

– 1 bunch of fresh coriander

– 1 medium onion

– 500 g boneless, skinless chicken thighs

– 250 g mushrooms or mushrooms (oyster, shiitake… )

– 600 ml chicken broth

– 400 ml coconut milk

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon of palm sugar or ordinary sugar

– 2 tablespoons fish sauce

– 1 lime

– A few drops of chili oil (optional, for serving)

Although it is served with almost all the ingredients in the same dish, so that they continue to aromatize our soup, there are some herbs such as galangal and lemongrass that are not eaten.

© www.adventureinthailand.com

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts