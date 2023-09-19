Three People Injured After Motorbike Sidecar Collides With Sedan on Phuket Main Road
Three people have been injured after a motorbike sidecar collided with a sedan on the Bypass Road in Mueang Phuket.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Tuesday (September 19th) on the Bypass Road (Chalerm Phrakiet Rama 9 Road) northbound lane in Koh Kaew.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
