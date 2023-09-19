Three People Injured After Motorbike Sidecar Collides With Sedan on Phuket Main Road

Food Vendor Motorbike with Sidecar in Kalasin

Drink and food vendor motorbike with sidecar in Thailand. Photo: Marshall Astor.

Three people have been injured after a motorbike sidecar collided with a sedan on the Bypass Road in Mueang Phuket.

One injured as car driver asleep at wheel crashes into a motorbike sidecar in Bang Lamung

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Tuesday (September 19th) on the Bypass Road (Chalerm Phrakiet Rama 9 Road) northbound lane in Koh Kaew.

