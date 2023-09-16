Thief Who Broke into Car of Wealthy Chinese Businessmen Arrested in Pattaya

TN September 16, 2023 0
Buildings in Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

Buildings in Na Kluea, Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: Matt Persson.

A thief who smashed the window of a van belonging to two wealthy Chinese businessmen and made off with cash and valuables worth over one million baht was arrested at a Pattaya hotel on Thursday evening, just as he was about to throw a celebration party.

Cash, valuables stolen from parked minivan in Pattaya

The arrest took place on the evening of September 14th, at a hotel in Jomtien whose name was not disclosed by police.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Police pickup

Chonburi Police Apprehend Duo Involved in 10 Million Baht Wire Theft near Pattaya

TN September 15, 2023 0
Toyota Hiace minivan in Pattaya

Cash, valuables stolen from parked minivan in Pattaya

TN September 14, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Pattaya Police Arrest Wanted Japanese Tourist for Stealing Police Car

TN September 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Police claim evidence found that Kamnan Nok ordered shootings

TN September 16, 2023 0
Workers on a bamboo scaffolding during renovation work at Wat Saen Muang Ma Luang in Chiang Ma

Minimum Wage Increase to Be Proposed to Thai Cabinet This Month

TN September 16, 2023 0
Buildings in Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

Thief Who Broke into Car of Wealthy Chinese Businessmen Arrested in Pattaya

TN September 16, 2023 0
Sirat Expressway in Bangkok on the way down to Victory Monument Heading to Phaya Thai level.

Chinese Man Arrested in Bangkok for Kidnapping Chinese Woman

TN September 16, 2023 0
Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok

18 Myanmar Nationals Arrested for Illegally Working at Bangkok Mall

TN September 16, 2023 0