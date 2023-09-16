Thief Who Broke into Car of Wealthy Chinese Businessmen Arrested in Pattaya
A thief who smashed the window of a van belonging to two wealthy Chinese businessmen and made off with cash and valuables worth over one million baht was arrested at a Pattaya hotel on Thursday evening, just as he was about to throw a celebration party.
The arrest took place on the evening of September 14th, at a hotel in Jomtien whose name was not disclosed by police.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
