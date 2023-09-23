Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has hinted that convicted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra could be assigned an advisory role in his government, once he completes his time in prison.

Thaksin Is Recovering After Surgery, Says His Daughter

“I believe he has value to add to the government and to the people of Thailand,” Srettha said during an interview with Bloomberg Television in New York.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

