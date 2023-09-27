Thaksin Shinawatra could be out ‘in February’

TN September 27, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter.

Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.

Senator Somchai Sawangkarn has confirmed that jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be eligible for early release in February after completing half of his one-year jail term.

Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha

Mr Somchai, who chairs the Senate committee on human rights, civil liberty and consumer protection, said Thaksin can still receive a reduction in jail time even though his eight-year term has already been commuted to one year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Authorities Continue Crackdown on Foreigners Doing Restricted Jobs

TN September 27, 2023 0
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Anyone defaming deputy national police chief ‘Big Joke’ will be sued: lawyer

TN September 27, 2023 0
Thai Baht coins

Major Banker Says Most Thais Have Financial Concerns

TN September 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok BRT Sunlong buses

Bangkok Public EV Bus Driver Admits to Lying About Brake Failure

TN September 27, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter.

Thaksin Shinawatra could be out ‘in February’

TN September 27, 2023 0
Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Authorities Continue Crackdown on Foreigners Doing Restricted Jobs

TN September 27, 2023 0
Speedboats in Pattaya

Police Arrest Speedboat Driver in Fatal Koh Larn Collision, Missing Russian Tourist Found Deceased

TN September 27, 2023 0
Wooden Judge hammer and law books

Anyone defaming deputy national police chief ‘Big Joke’ will be sued: lawyer

TN September 27, 2023 0