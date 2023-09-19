Thaksin Is Recovering After Surgery, Says His Daughter

TN September 19, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: Ing Paetongtarn @ingshin21 / Instagram.

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (TNA) – Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is recovering after undergoing surgery last week, says his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the head of the Pheu Thai family.

His Majesty the King Grants Royal Pardon to Thaksin Shinawatra

However, she refrained from providing detailed information and emphasized that it’s better for the doctors to communicate about it. His blood pressure fluctuates from day to day, and it’s uncertain how long he will need to stay in the hospital.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Shell gas station in Thailand.

Diesel price to fall below 30 baht on Wednesday

TN September 19, 2023 0
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

70-80% Chance of Downpours Across Thailand with Possible Flash Floods

TN September 19, 2023 0
Daughter of Thaksin Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Thai PM Srettha Thavisin.

“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

TN September 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Shell gas station in Thailand.

Diesel price to fall below 30 baht on Wednesday

TN September 19, 2023 0
A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Bangkok

70-80% Chance of Downpours Across Thailand with Possible Flash Floods

TN September 19, 2023 0
Daughter of Thaksin Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Thai PM Srettha Thavisin.

“I’m ready to take helm of Pheu Thai party”: Paetongtarn Shinawatra

TN September 19, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin Is Recovering After Surgery, Says His Daughter

TN September 19, 2023 0
Food Vendor Motorbike with Sidecar in Kalasin

Three People Injured After Motorbike Sidecar Collides With Sedan on Phuket Main Road

TN September 19, 2023 0