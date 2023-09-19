Thaksin Is Recovering After Surgery, Says His Daughter
BANGKOK, Sept 19 (TNA) – Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is recovering after undergoing surgery last week, says his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the head of the Pheu Thai family.
His Majesty the King Grants Royal Pardon to Thaksin Shinawatra
However, she refrained from providing detailed information and emphasized that it’s better for the doctors to communicate about it. His blood pressure fluctuates from day to day, and it’s uncertain how long he will need to stay in the hospital.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
