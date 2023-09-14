Thailand’s Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists Likely to Face Challenges
Thailand may face an uphill battle in achieving the desired influx of arrivals from the Chinese mainland through its upcoming visa-free scheme, primarily due to several factors.
Thai Tourism Minister Asks the Public not to Stereotype Chinese Tourists
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported that the seat capacity for Chinese flights in the final quarter is around 400,000 seats, which is 50% lower than the capacity during the same period in 2019.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational