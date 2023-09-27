Thailand Wins First Medal for Esports at Asian Games

BANGKOK (NNT) – Team Thailand clinched its first medal in an esports competition at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday (26 Sep) after defeating Vietnam for the bronze in the ‘Arena of Valor’ tournament.

The players that won Thailand its first esports medal at the Asian Games include Sorawat Boonphrom, Anusak Manpdong, Chayut Suebka, Vatcharanan Thaworn and Kawee Wachiraphas. The five athletes, competing as a team in the tournament, won against their Vietnam counterparts 2-0 in the best-of-three match and won the bronze for the kingdom.

China took gold after defeating Malaysia 2-0 in the tournament finals.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand

