Thailand wants to attract international LGBTQ+ retirees
Thailand has the potential to boost the pink economy by attracting international LGBTQ+ seniors who are looking for a place to retire.
No, It Isn’t Time to Worry About Thai Retirement Visa Changes….Yet
Speaking at a conference on “Thailand Gets Ready to Become A Key Destination for LGBT Retirement” organised in Bangkok last Thursday, Dr Chaiwat Songsiriphan, founder and medical director of the Safe Clinic, a private human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted diseases (STD) clinic, said Thailand could be a key retiree destination for LGBTQ, as people in the country have a high tolerance of gender diversity.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Poramet Tangsathaporn
BANGKOK POST