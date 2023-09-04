Thailand wants to attract international LGBTQ+ retirees

Thailand has the potential to boost the pink economy by attracting international LGBTQ+ seniors who are looking for a place to retire.

No, It Isn’t Time to Worry About Thai Retirement Visa Changes….Yet

Speaking at a conference on “Thailand Gets Ready to Become A Key Destination for LGBT Retirement” organised in Bangkok last Thursday, Dr Chaiwat Songsiriphan, founder and medical director of the Safe Clinic, a private human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and sexually transmitted diseases (STD) clinic, said Thailand could be a key retiree destination for LGBTQ, as people in the country have a high tolerance of gender diversity.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Poramet Tangsathaporn

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts