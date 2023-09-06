Thailand To Host Asia International Hemp Expo 2023

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand will be hosting Asia International Hemp Expo 2023 in November, showcasing products from cannabis and hemp-related industries, following the legalization of these plants.

Thailand Aims to Become Hemp Production Hub

Asia International Hemp Expo 2023 will be taking place in Bangkok on 22-25 November at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. It will feature products and innovations from the medical industry, food and beverage industry, nutritional supplement industry, cosmetics and cosmeceutical industry, automotive industry, construction industry, and pet industry. It will also showcase the country’s capability in hemp and cannabis production.

There will be seminars with panels of experts from 12 countries covering all aspects of cannabis and hemp, along with trade negotiating sessions between Thai businesses and foreign investors.

