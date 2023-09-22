Thailand Announces UN Human Rights Council Candidature for 2025-2027

BANGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara launched Thailand’s candidature for the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for the 2025-2027 term during a recent reception attended by ministers, ambassadors, and high-level representatives from over 100 UN Member States.

In his address, Parnpree reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to advancing human rights and democracy. He underscored the importance of harnessing the HRC’s influence in addressing emerging global challenges in an ever-evolving world. The minister also affirmed that Thailand stands prepared to confront these challenges for the benefit of future generations.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

