Thai Tourism Minister Asks the Public not to Stereotype Chinese Tourists

The Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, cautioned against making sweeping assumptions about Chinese tourists visiting Thailand and claiming they all have the intention of exploiting the country and participating in illegal businesses and acts.

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

Sudawan’s statement was made in response to concerns raised regarding the proposed three-month temporary visa exemption for Chinese tourists. Critics said that the free visa policy, initially proposed by PM Srettha Thavisin, would lead to more transnational crime involving Chinese nationals.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

