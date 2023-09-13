Thai Tourism Minister Asks the Public not to Stereotype Chinese Tourists

TN September 13, 2023 0
Chinese tourists pose for a photograph

Chinese tourists pose for a photograph. Photo by shankar s.

The Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, cautioned against making sweeping assumptions about Chinese tourists visiting Thailand and claiming they all have the intention of exploiting the country and participating in illegal businesses and acts.

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

Sudawan’s statement was made in response to concerns raised regarding the proposed three-month temporary visa exemption for Chinese tourists. Critics said that the free visa policy, initially proposed by PM Srettha Thavisin, would lead to more transnational crime involving Chinese nationals.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Thai cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another year

TN September 13, 2023 0
PTT gas station in Thailand

Thai cabinet approves economic stimuli, lowers electricity and diesel prices

TN September 13, 2023 0
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

TN September 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

"Give smiles no gifts" short film.

Chula’s Original Short Film Captures Graduates’ Perspective on Gifts for Graduation Day

Chulalongkorn University September 13, 2023 0
ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Thai cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another year

TN September 13, 2023 0
PTT gas station in Thailand

Thai cabinet approves economic stimuli, lowers electricity and diesel prices

TN September 13, 2023 0
Chinese tourists pose for a photograph

Thai Tourism Minister Asks the Public not to Stereotype Chinese Tourists

TN September 13, 2023 0
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

TN September 13, 2023 0